Leonard Aamodt, 68

SIERRA VISTA—Leonard Wells Aamodt (Wells) aged 68 passed away peacefully from this life, surrounded by loving family on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Wells was born to Ardis and Wayne Aamodt, and resided most of his childhood in Maryland. He attended college at Brigham Young University, where he met his wife and companion of 42 years.

Shortly after their third child was born, they moved to Sierra Vista, where they welcomed their fourth child. Wells worked for many years as a contractor on Ft. Huachuca and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a quick wit and intellect that impacted all those he interacted with.

