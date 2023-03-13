Leonard Aamodt, 68

SIERRA VISTA—Leonard Wells Aamodt (Wells) aged 68 passed away peacefully from this life, surrounded by loving family on Sunday, March 5, 2023. Wells was born to Ardis and Wayne Aamodt, and resided most of his childhood in Maryland. He attended college at Brigham Young University, where he met his wife and companion of 42 years.
Shortly after their third child was born, they moved to Sierra Vista, where they welcomed their fourth child. Wells worked for many years as a contractor on Ft. Huachuca and enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He had a quick wit and intellect that impacted all those he interacted with.
Wells stoically endured various ailments towards the end of his life, and despite the pain, he always maintained a sense of humor and brightened the lives of those around him.
Wells is survived by his wife Bonnie, and four children; Wayne (Sheila) Aamodt, Jennie (Travis) Ambrose, Chris Aamodt, and Kathy Aamodt. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren and four brothers.
Services for Wells will be held Saturday, March 18, at 11:00 AM at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 1655 S Avenida Del Sol Ave, Sierra Vista, AZ 85635.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for stuffed animals to be donated to local fire stations to be given to children in crisis. Some of Wells’ grandchildren have been comforted by a stuffed animal given to them by first responders, and he would have appreciated benefiting other children.