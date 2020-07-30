Leonard F (Buck) Kunz, 94
BOISE, IDAHO — Leonard F (Buck) Kunz died on July 25, 2020 due to Covid-19. He had resided in a nursing home in the Boise, Idaho area, for the last few years, prior to his death. Buck will be cremated and his ashes sprinkled at a favorite camping spot in Stanley, Idaho. There will be no memorial service.
Buck was born on September 16, 1925 in Mallard, Iowa and grew up on a farm near Emmetsburg, Iowa. When he was 17 he joined the US Navy. At the end of World War 2 he was part of the invasion force headed to Japan. He was trained as an aircraft mechanic, working on the planes that flew off aircraft carriers. After the war he continued working for the Navy at Alameda Naval Airbase as a civil servant, rebuilding US Navy aircraft until 1957.
Mom (Gladys (Kitty) Roberts Kunz)) grew up on a farm in Buhl, Idaho. She met and married dad in 1946 in Oakland California. In 1957, the family moved to Jerome, Idaho, and ran a small dairy farm. Buck and Kitty farmed until 1979, sold the farm and moved to Yuma, Arizona. Buck really got into playing league pool at American Legion and VFW Posts, and even well into his eighties won pool tournaments and awards. Gladys passed in 2002. Buck is survived by son, Robert Kunz, and daughter in- law, Mary who reside in Sierra Vista, Arizona. His oldest son, Richard, and daughter in law, Jill reside in Eagle, Idaho. Buck has a grandson, Josh Kunz (Robert’s son), in Louisiana, with two great-granddaughters; and a granddaughter Heidi McCowan (Richard’s daughter), in New York, with two great-grandsons. Numerous remaining family and friends, in Iowa, Idaho, Arizona and elsewhere mourn his loss.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.