Leonard Harry Anderson, 90

SIERRA VISTA — Len died on July 8, 2022 of natural causes at the Canyon Vista Hospital in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Len was born August 24, 1931 in Edmore, North Dakota the fourth of six children born to Alvin and Hazel Anderson. His father died at the age of 34 in 1935, leaving Hazel to raise the six children on her own. She had two goals: keep her family together and see that they all graduated high school. With a lot of help from the community, she accomplished both goals. Len was the only one to go on to get a college degree from North Dakota University in electrical engineering. He is survived by his second wife, Kay Anderson of Sierra Vista, Arizona, one sister Ruth Bednarz of El Dorado Hills, California and five children: Brad Anderson of New Castle, Washington; Nancy Henry of West Seattle, Washington; Pam Harden of Enumclaw, Washington; Glenda Jaeger of Maricopa, Arizona; and Clayton Jaeger of Mokelumne Hill, California. He was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and seven (plus one more expected in August) to make it eight great-grandchildren.

On the evening of July 8, his eldest grandson wrote the following letter about his grandfather. It elegantly describes the way Len’s family and friends think of him.

