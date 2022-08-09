Leonard Harry Anderson, 90

SIERRA VISTA — Len died on July 8, 2022 of natural causes at the Canyon Vista Hospital in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Len was born August 24, 1931 in Edmore, North Dakota the fourth of six children born to Alvin and Hazel Anderson. His father died at the age of 34 in 1935, leaving Hazel to raise the six children on her own. She had two goals: keep her family together and see that they all graduated high school. With a lot of help from the community, she accomplished both goals. Len was the only one to go on to get a college degree from North Dakota University in electrical engineering. He is survived by his second wife, Kay Anderson of Sierra Vista, Arizona, one sister Ruth Bednarz of El Dorado Hills, California and five children: Brad Anderson of New Castle, Washington; Nancy Henry of West Seattle, Washington; Pam Harden of Enumclaw, Washington; Glenda Jaeger of Maricopa, Arizona; and Clayton Jaeger of Mokelumne Hill, California. He was the proud grandfather of eight grandchildren and seven (plus one more expected in August) to make it eight great-grandchildren.
On the evening of July 8, his eldest grandson wrote the following letter about his grandfather. It elegantly describes the way Len’s family and friends think of him.
Grandpa Len –
My grandfather didn’t have weak opinions. He only had strong opinions. I didn’t agree with them all, but I did respect them because they were all thoughtful. He considered opposing viewpoints and thought of repercussions. He did the math, thought of the outcomes, and made decisions. He did not ride the fence. As an individual, he decided the course of action that best supported his family and, as a member of society, stuck to his convictions for what he believed would produce the best outcome for the common good.
I idolized my grandfather. He worked hard to create the best outcome for his family both in the way he built his wealth and the way he mentored us to build our own. He guided us in the pursuit of our passions and career while also supporting us when we stumbled. He recognized our need to live our own lives and follow paths that were not what he would design. He encouraged our endeavors and celebrated all of our successes. He understood that while not all paths lead to success, experience, good or bad, would lead to growth.
My grandfather tried hard to lay out a roadmap to success for me. He worked hard, persevered and succeeded. He talked to me about how he accomplished what he had accomplished and gave me the instruction to replicate it. I set out to do the same, but found that his path was not mine. Still, the lessons he taught me growing up are what allowed me to succeed following another path because the themes were the same. Build your knowledge, build your skills and be a leader that people want to follow. Have a plan and be prepared. Live within your means. These were the lessons he taught me and, though I didn’t live up to them at every turn, they were my North Star as I’ve built my career and my family.
When I think of my grandfather, I would primarily describe him as a teacher. If you spent any time with him, I’m sure that he attempted to educate you on something. He was a relentless student, reading constantly. He loved nothing more than sharing his knowledge and experiences in hope that it would help you to better your situation. It was hard to convince him he was wrong, it wasn’t because of his pride. He was just confident that he had done enough due diligence to support his position. My grandma told me that he would occasionally acknowledge she was right and he was wrong, sometimes days after the dispute. I personally never had the pleasure of besting my grandfather’s knowledge on anything, but I love that she did and that he would consider other points of view for days in the pursuit of accuracy and truth.
The relationship that my grandpa had with my grandma was very influential in my own life. Their relationship was one of love, trust, and mutual respect. They challenged each other intellectually, agreed frequently, disagreed sometimes, but always respected the others’ opinion and point of view. They apologized, forgave, and didn’t hold a grudge. Their individual strengths complemented each other and together they made each other stronger. I don’t know if they knew I was watching, but I learned a lot about what makes a relationship work and I aspire to be as good of a partner as they were to each other.
I knew that it was inevitable that I would lose him one day, but I’m still not ready to let him go. Rest in peace, Grandpa. You will live on through the lessons that we teach our children!
When you think of Len, please remember your local food bank as that (along with educating his offspring) was his great passion. Having come out of “the” depression, he never liked to think of people going hungry.