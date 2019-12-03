Leonard (Lee) Snell, 80
Heaven gained another angel Monday, December 2, 2019. Lee passed on at home surrounded by his family.
Lee was born March 11, 1939 in Dayton, Ohio. He served his country on the USS Hornet as a Seaman Recruit from 1958-1960. He then made his way to California where he became a master mechanic. Lee moved to Arizona in 1979 where he owned and operated Gasoline Alley in Huachuca City. It was at Gasoline Alley that he met the love of his life, Eva, in the spring of 1982. He then went on to become a long haul furniture mover for nearly 20 years. Lee spent the last 20 years of his life as the owner/operator of Garfield’s Hunney-Dew Lawn Service LLC.
He was preceded in death by his mother (Thelma) and father (Raymond). Lee is survived by his loving wife, Eva; sister Linda and brother Michael; daughters Renee Snell, Nicole (Rick) Sperle, Jamie (Troy) Tillman; grandchildren Keegan Snell, Aaron Pfrimmer, Kelsea (Michael) Tenney, Phaydra Adams, Andrew Sperle and Sedona Allen; great-grandchildren Felicity, Cash, Jonathan and Rhett as well as many nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Papa you had the greatest influence on your girls and the values you instilled will live on forever through your family. You will be missed but always loved.
Services will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Orthodox Lutheran Church, 4422 E Snyder, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to the Sierra Vista Animal Shelter. Donations can be mailed or dropped off at the Nancy J. Brua Animal Care Center located at 6799 E. Highway 90, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
