COCHISE — Leonard Mistretta Jr, 86, passed away in Tucson, Arizona. He is survived by his children Shirley Jean Weber, Leonard F. Mistretta, Lori Prince (Luis Dominguez) and Michael (Laurie) Mistretta; his cousin Guy; grandchildren Jeremy, Justin, Jenifer, Danielle, Melissa, Mary, Monica, Tyler, and Tosh, their spouses and several great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wives Barbara and Mary Lou.
Leonard had previously served as a Sergeant in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean war and was a retired Computer Systems Analyst for the Civil Service. He loved to travel and was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, camping and horseback riding. He loved basketball and baseball, had coached Little League teams for several years, and had been active with the school board in Wilcox
The family would like to thank Moreno’s Assisted Living and Soulistic Hospice for their care and attention during Leonard’s final days.
Graveside services will be 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the Cochise Cemetery with Flag Presentation by the United States Marine Corp. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
