SIERRA VISTA—Leopold Henry Lemelson III, 74 (Major U.S. Army Retired) of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on December 2, 2022.
Leo was born April 6, 1948 in Saint Louis, Missouri to Leopold and Lillian Lemelson.
He was raised in Phoenix, Arizona until 1967 when he joined the U.S. Army and graduated from flight school as a Warrant Officer. Leo served his country in the Army as a Master Aviator and proudly served 24 years of active duty to include two tours in Vietnam. He was awarded numerous decorations during his career including the Distinguished Flying Cross, 43 Air Medals, 4 Meritorious Services Medals, and 4 Army Commendation Medals.
Leo retired from Ft. Huachuca in 1991 and built a successful real estate business in Sierra Vista, AZ which he brokered until his passing.
Leo is survived by his companion Eva Walker along with his children, Leopold & (Bethany) Lemelson IV of Anchorage, Alaska, Lynette & (Stephen) Kaminski of San Diego, California. Leo is also survived by five grandchildren: Leopold V, Harper, Dominic, Lincoln, and Benjamin.
Interment with military honors will be held Monday, December 12th, at 2:00 pm at the Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, located at 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona. Military honors conducted by the Ft. Huachuca Select Honor Guard.