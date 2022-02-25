Leora Coons Farnsworth, 91

POMERENE — Leora Coons Farnsworth passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the age of 91. She was born in Pomerene, Arizona on October 26, 1930 to Chester Cecil and Vendela (Fenn) Coons.
At the age of 12 her father was killed in an explosion at Apache Powder in St. David, Arizona leaving behind a widow, Leora and her 2 month old sister, Eileen. At a young age Leora took on many responsibilities as it was also a time during World War II when many things were rationed. She learned to work hard and became resourceful using what little they had. These skills served her throughout her life.
Leora married Thomas Farnsworth on June 12, 1947 in the Mesa LDS Temple. They were married 74 years. They served a two year Family History Mission in 1996 for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and said it was the happiest and best two years of their life. She loved to read and especially loved history and geography. She loved painting and was a talented artist, spent many years doing family history and helping others do their genealogy.
Leora is preceded in death by her husband Thomas Alvin Farnsworth and a grandson, Beau Alvin Farnsworth. She is survived by all of her children; son Thomas A. (Heather) Farnsworth II, daughters Ranell (Ted) McRae, Nancy (Bruce) Smith, Rhonda (Stephen) Webb, Sherrie (John) Herrod, Donna (Ron) Barney, Lorna (David) Rogers of Mesa, her sister Eileen Chester, a sister-in-law Mary Eda Shupe; as well as 54 grandchildren, 79 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 12, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. David Stake Center, 381 N. Pomerene Road, Benson, Arizona. Interment will be at the Pomerene Cemetery.