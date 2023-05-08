WILLCOX—Leroy B Unrast of Willcox passed away at home on May 3, 2023, at the age of 86. Leroy was born in New Weston, Ohio on December 29, 1936, to Aloy Unrast and Marie (Otte) Unrast. Leroy married Susan (Moeller) Unrast on April 2, 1959, in Burkettsville, Ohio. Lived in Ohio and Illinois before moving to Arizona in 1966. The family moved to Valley Hog Farm in the Kansas Settlement, in 1970. Leroy was honored in 1977 as the “National Pork Producer of the year” by the National Pork Producers Council. As well as 1977 “Farm Family of the year” in Cochise County by the Farm Home Administration. Leroy was an avid Football fan often seen standing on the top role of the bleachers at the Willcox and UofA games. Leroy was a member of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Leroy is survived by daughter Ann M. Unrast, sons Daniel (Boone) R. Unrast and Paul J. and wife Debbie Unrast. Also surviving are twelve Grandchildren and fifteen Great Grandchildren. Sibling Bertha Rosenbeck, Margret Wagner and Henry L. Unrast. Preceding him in death; Wife Susan, son Bernard Unrast, parents, Sister Velma Holdheide, brothers Virgil and Marvin. The Rosary will be offered at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday May 14th at Westlawn Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:00 am Monday, May 15th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Willcox. Interment of his remains will follow at Sunset Cemetery. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Most Popular
-
Six Cochise County athletes win championships at state track meet
-
Sierra Vista opens indoor pickleball courts
-
Where model locomotives still ride and rule the land
-
Defendant in traffic fatality case gets six-month prison sentence
-
Co-defendant in death of her son will be released on own recognizance
-
Delayed delivery of Sunday Herald/Review on May 7
-
Pepper balls used to dislodge shooter from RV, officials say
-
Judge pledges changes following complaints, state reprimand
-
SEACOM budget and growth discussed
-
Freeport-McMoRan donates ambulance to New Crossroads Academy
Most Popular
-
Six Cochise County athletes win championships at state track meet
-
Sierra Vista opens indoor pickleball courts
-
Where model locomotives still ride and rule the land
-
Defendant in traffic fatality case gets six-month prison sentence
-
Co-defendant in death of her son will be released on own recognizance
-
Delayed delivery of Sunday Herald/Review on May 7
-
Pepper balls used to dislodge shooter from RV, officials say
-
Judge pledges changes following complaints, state reprimand
-
SEACOM budget and growth discussed
-
Freeport-McMoRan donates ambulance to New Crossroads Academy