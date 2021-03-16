Lester Phillip Locke Jr., 83

PEARCE — Lester Phillip Locke Jr. of East Fargo St in Pearce, Arizona, passed away on March 9, 2021 at his home. Lester was born on December 12,1937 in Lewiston, Maine. The son of Lester Phillip and Else (Johnson) Locke Sr.
Lester was a retired US Navy gunner mate. He was employed by the Maine Turnpike Authority for 20years plus. He moved from Westbrook Maine to Arizona back in 2000, to enjoy warmer weather. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed landscaping, hunting and mountain climbing and exploring any trail that seemed to be in front of him at that time. He had a great love for his cat, Apache. Recently, you could find him most days watching any western movies on tv, especially Gunsmoke. He had another passion, he liked to drive to the “Village” to see if there was any excitement going on or just to talk to all of the locals. He loved country music, especially his look alike Willie Nelson.
He is survived by his four children, Lester and Roxanna P. Locke III, of Wiscasset, Maine, Patrick & Paula M. Locke of Casco, Maine, Suezette Locke of Buffalo, New York, and Sherri Desmarais of Freedom, New Hampshire. His former wife Margaret with whom he had five children. He leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 17 great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his wife, Shirley, his parents and his son Steven.
At Lester request there will be no services
You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
