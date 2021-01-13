Lewis A. Dix Jr., 60

LAS VEGAS, NAVADA — Lewis A. Dix Jr. of Las Vegas, NV was called home to Heaven on December 10th, 2020 at the age of 60 years. He left this world as a renowned religious scholar, a dear and loyal friend, a devoted son and brother, and a loving father and grandfather.
Lewis Jr, who went by Lou, was born in Vicenza, Italy to Lewis A. Dix and Fern A. (Brown) Dix on September 8th,1960.
It was his faith in the Holy Bible that led him to start Faithnet Worldwide, a Christian radio show that blessed the airways for nearly 20 years.
During his high school years at Buena High, he was the first to rush more than 1000 yards and set the single season record scoring mark by a football player at 17 touchdowns. He is still considered one of the top best football players to ever come out of Buena High.
He is Joined in Heaven by his biological mother Fern, and his unborn daughter, Candace Arnette. Left behind to carry on are his father and stepmother Lewis Sr. and Gisela, his sisters, Dorothy Williams, Fern A. Lawrence, Andrea Saunders, brother Bruce, his children Lewis III and Vicenza Dall, his grandsons Levi and Liam Dix, and his Oma Helena Norgren.
