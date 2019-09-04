SIERRA VISTA— Lewis Earl Stanley Leininger, a.k.a Louie, age 95 of Wenatchee, Washington passed through this life, on August 28, 2019. He was born June 9, 1924 in Lebanon, Pennsylvania to Earl Henry Leininger and Alice Grace Weaber. He had three brothers, Leroy Henry Leininger, died at birth 1925, Gerald Lloyd Leininger, died in 1926, and Richard Lester Leininger, died in 1947; all children were born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers; his wives, Mabel Winifred (Jewell) Leininger, in 1992 Kansas City, Missouri, and Caroline R (Page) Leininger, in 2011 Wenatchee Washington; and one grandchild, Gary Lee Helton in 1971 Moses Lake, Washington.
He is survived by his son, Richard Charles Leininger of Moses Lake, Washington; and two daughters, Julie Marie Joy Leininger (Fishback), and her husband Jack, of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Nancy Jeanne Leininger (Downs) of Pineville, North Carolina. In addition to eight grandchildren, Kellie Marie Lufkin (Breeden) of New York, Brent Alan Lufkin in Turkey, Gina Michelle Leininger (Dress), her husband Bill, in Washington, Mike Shawn Leininger, his wife Leisa, in Washington, Richard Bradley Leininger, his wife Shanna, in Washington, Andrea Jeanne Downs (Sauer), her husband Charles, in Virginia, Tracey Rebecca Newman (Downs), her husband Brian, in North Carolina, Jeffrey Lewis Down in Missouri. There are sixteen great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. There are nephews and nieces located in California, Washington, and Pennsylvania.
He enlisted in the US Navy in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, in 1940 and was assigned to the US Navy Training Station, Newport, Road Island for boot camp. He was assigned to the USS North Carolina (BB55) in 1941 and was part of the commissioning crew, an elite group of 2,000 men known as “plank owners” of the USS North Carolina. He was the last living plank owner.
The ship was ordered to the Pacific to join war against Japan then transitioned to the Panama Canal and arrived in Pearl Harbor. The USS Carolina also served as a screening unit for the landings on Guadalcanal and Tulagi. He continued his Navy service until 6 Dec 1946 and was honorably discharged, as Chief Machinist’s Mate, at the US Naval Air Station, Alameda, California.
He married Mabel Jewell and three children were born in Wenatchee, Washington. The family moved to Moses Lake where they raised their children. He worked for the Teamsters Union 760 and held leadership roles in the community. To name a few, boat club, Shriners, Masons, Elks, and was also involved in politics.
He authored a book about wooden box crates that groceries used to be packed in. It was a very large collection. The Smithsonian Institution requested the collection and he was invited to the White House and presented a medal. He was multi-talented and also won awards for his photography. He was an avid golfer and played golf until a year ago. He excelled at everything he ever tried.
A military/honor guard memorial will be held on September 16 2019, at 11:30 p.m., at the Tahoma National Cemetery. His ashes will be placed in a reserved vault with urns of Caroline Leininger and his beloved cat, Harry.
In lieu of flowers, you may send donations to: The Friends of the Battleship, North Carolina, P.O. Box 480, Wilmington, NC 28402. Please note “Generations Campaign” on the check memo line or visit the USS North Carolina website for donation.
His family members take comfort that he is in God’s loving arms and will only experience joy now. His life has blessed all who knew him.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.