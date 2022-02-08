Lieutenant Colonel Edward F. Jansen, 88
SIERRA VISTA — Lieutenant Colonel Edward F. Jansen (US Army, Retired), 88, a 50-year resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona, crossed the river on Saturday, January 29th, 2022. His last conscious thoughts were of Margaret, his beloved wife, who was suddenly and heartbreakingly taken from the family on July 28, 2006. He will be eternally happy to be reunited with the love of his life and the bright shining star who was the center of their family.
Edward was born and raised in New York City, the third of ten children and was predeceased by his parents, Charles and Elizabeth Jansen and seven siblings.
Edward enlisted in the Army in May of 1953, was appointed to Warrant Officer in August of 1955 and was Commissioned in June of 1957. He married Margaret H. Rohde in September of 1955, and left ten days after their wedding for Korea, while Margaret completed her nursing degree. She joined him in Tokyo, Japan a year later and they set forth on an exciting and rewarding twenty-year military career, serving in Japan, Germany, Korea, Vietnam, and numerous stateside postings. Edward was a graduate of the Signal Corps and Infantry Career Schools and the Command and General Staff College, and also held a master’s degree in Psychology. Edward retired in 1973 after serving with USASTRATCOM Headquarters at Fort Huachuca. His decorations include the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, the Joint Services Commendation Medal, the Bronze Star and Legion of Merit.
Edward and Margaret loved Sierra Vista and found it a wonderful place to raise their family and made it their permanent home. He served with the City of Sierra Vista in Engineering and Development roles and operated his own electronics consulting firm.
Edward leaves behind their beloved children, daughter Diane C. Etherton, and sons Carl Edward and Mark Edward. He was lovingly devoted to their grandchildren, Kirsten, Heidi, Eric, Anneliese and Ingrid Etherton and Troy Jansen. He was especially grateful for the kindness, caring, joy and love he was privileged to share with his partner of recent years, Karin P. Russ, who, in the darkest of times, gave him a reason to soldier on.
Edward was a good soldier, an adoring husband to his beloved Margaret, an exemplary and caring father to his children throughout their lives, and a doting grandfather.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial contributions in Edward’s name to the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery Foundation (SAVMC), 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista Arizona 85635.
Graveside services, with military honors, will be held at noon, Saturday, February 12th, 2022, at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery with Pastor Erwin officiating. Arrangements are being handled by Hatfield’s Funeral Home.