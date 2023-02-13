Liliana Gonzalez, 43

SIERRA VISTA—Liliana Gonzalez, 43 years old, died on February 9th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, siblings & mother. She lost her battle against cancer peacefully. She was born March 8, 1979 in Cd. Juarez, Mexico.

Her greatest joy in life was her family, she cherished the time spent with her grandkids and daughter. She loved the beach; her favorite place was San Carlos, Mexico.

