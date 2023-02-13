SIERRA VISTA—Liliana Gonzalez, 43 years old, died on February 9th, 2023, surrounded by her loving family, siblings & mother. She lost her battle against cancer peacefully. She was born March 8, 1979 in Cd. Juarez, Mexico.
Her greatest joy in life was her family, she cherished the time spent with her grandkids and daughter. She loved the beach; her favorite place was San Carlos, Mexico.
She was loved by her family, friends, and many in the community who she served over the years at the Table in Bisbee & La Casita Mexican Restaurant in Sierra Vista. She was strong-willed, but she was also loving, funny, caring, and such a strong woman. She was so strong-willed that she gave it her all in her battle against cancer. She did it with a smile, and her unmatched humor, until her last breath.
Liliana is survived by her daughter Xochitl Valdez; her grandchildren Nova and Atlas Hagele; her long time partner Trinidad Monge; her siblings Xochitl, Edmundo (Claudia), Magdalena (Andres) and Corina (Cesar) Gonzalez Hernandez; and her loving mother Virginia Hernandez Rodriguez plus numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many cousins. Liliana was preceded in death by her father Edmundo Gonzalez Hernandez and grandmothers Josefina Rodriguez & Victoria Hernandez.
A memorial service will be held at the Jensens funeral home 5515 S Highway 92, Sierra Vista Arizona 85650 Friday, February 17th from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm. Mass services will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church 800 N Taylor Dr, Sierra Vista Arizona on Saturday, February 18th at Noon.
Thank you to everyone who showed support throughout Liliana’s life, especially this last year. We kindly ask that instead of flowers, you will donate to the American Cancer Society.
The family thanks the staff of Southwest Cancer Care in Sierra Vista for her compassionate care.