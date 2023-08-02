SIERRA VISTA—Lillian M. White, 96, died peacefully in her sleep on May 2, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1926 to Arnetta Winrow Ferguson and Martin Ferguson in Trenton, New Jersey.
Lillian was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers; William, Martin, Charles, and Nelson. She is survived by nieces, Carol Ferguson Johnson, Patricia Ferguson Hicks, Donna Ferguson, her nephews, Charles Ferguson Strickland, William Ferguson Strickland, and numerous great nephews and nieces. Close to her heart, however, is the Hicks family, her Goddaughter, Cheryl Hicks Ziegler; Cheryl's sister, Donna Hicks; and her brother, Dr. Clifton Hicks, who she affectionately called “Clif, her Godson,” Fay Baptiste and Ida Biddle-Mayer, her sister-in-law's brother's children; Charles Bates, a good friend and caring landlord who thought of her as a “second Mother;” and many friends who loved her as family.
She attended grade school in Eldridge Park, New Jersey and high school in Trenton, New Jersey before transferring to Girls High in Brooklyn, New York. Lillian wanted to go to nursing school but instead stayed home to take care of her mother who died of cancer when Lillian was 19.
She had a caring spirit and was always available to help and assist anyone in need.
Lillian moved to Sierra Vista in 1989 after her cousin, Helen Rhodes, sung the city's praises during a visit back East. Soon after moving, Lillian visited Faith Presbyterian Church, Helen's church, and became a member. She was very active in the church in her earlier years, serving as Elder, and as Moderator of Presbyterian Women. Her network of friends grew through the church. Special to her were Jo Ready, Martha Schuttner, Betty Ferguson, Jeanne Gerdes, and Grace Davidson.
A memorial service will be held at Faith Presbyterian Church, 2053 Choctaw Dr., Sierra Vista, on August 25, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.