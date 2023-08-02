Lillian M. White, 96

SIERRA VISTA—Lillian M. White, 96, died peacefully in her sleep on May 2, 2023. She was born on August 25, 1926 to Arnetta Winrow Ferguson and Martin Ferguson in Trenton, New Jersey.

Lillian was preceded in death by her parents and four brothers; William, Martin, Charles, and Nelson. She is survived by nieces, Carol Ferguson Johnson, Patricia Ferguson Hicks, Donna Ferguson, her nephews, Charles Ferguson Strickland, William Ferguson Strickland, and numerous great nephews and nieces. Close to her heart, however, is the Hicks family, her Goddaughter, Cheryl Hicks Ziegler; Cheryl's sister, Donna Hicks; and her brother, Dr. Clifton Hicks, who she affectionately called “Clif, her Godson,” Fay Baptiste and Ida Biddle-Mayer, her sister-in-law's brother's children; Charles Bates, a good friend and caring landlord who thought of her as a “second Mother;” and many friends who loved her as family.

