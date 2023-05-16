Lillianna Danielle Becerra Escajeda, 33

TUCSON—Lillianna Danielle Becerra Escajeda, age 33, passed away April 1st, 2023. She was born March 30th, 1990 in Riverside, California to Teresa Becerra and George J'acquez. She was their only child. She was married once which ended in divorce. She attended Cochise College after high-school before moving to Sierra Vista for employment helping out in shelters and group homes.

Then in 2019 she moved back to Douglas to care for her mother. After the passing of her mother Lillianna moved to Tucson maintaining multiple jobs. Unfortunately prior to her passing she was in the process of moving to Phoenix to start a career in the medical field.

