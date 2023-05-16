Lillianna Danielle Becerra Escajeda, 33

TUCSON—Lillianna Danielle Becerra Escajeda, age 33, passed away April 1st, 2023. She was born March 30th, 1990 in Riverside, California to Teresa Becerra and George J'acquez. She was their only child. She was married once which ended in divorce. She attended Cochise College after high-school before moving to Sierra Vista for employment helping out in shelters and group homes.
Then in 2019 she moved back to Douglas to care for her mother. After the passing of her mother Lillianna moved to Tucson maintaining multiple jobs. Unfortunately prior to her passing she was in the process of moving to Phoenix to start a career in the medical field.
Lillianna loved to dance and listen to many genres of music. One of her many passions was shopping and she was extremely boujee. She also really loved the beach. Her lifelong dream was to someday have a beachfront home, be financially successful, and have a wonderful family of her own. She is survived by her cousins Ramon Peña, and his family Tatianna Agcaoili, Juilliette Agcaoili-Pena, Ramon Pena III, and his wife Regina Agcaoili-Pena. Ernesto Gonzales and his daughter Iris. Michael Gonzales and his family Denisse, Danitza (Darian), Michael Jr., Aracely, and his wife Evelyn. Christopher Gonzales, his family Christopher Jr., Delaney, Noah, Sophia, and his wife Teresa. Robert Gonzales and his son Honzo and his wife Monique. Her aunt Maria Perez. Also many other distant relatives.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the Christian Life Center, 1660 E 20th st. Douglas, Arizona 85607 Saturday May 20th, 2023 at 11:00 am