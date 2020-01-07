Lillie Ann Morris, 72

WHETSTONE—Lillie Ann Morris died on December 23, 2019 at her home in Whetstone. Native to Lehi, Arizona, she was born Lillie Ann Shill on September 29, 1947. She attended Mesa High and later, Westwood High School where she excelled in piano and voice. She earned her nursing degree at Cochise College and worked at the Benson Hospital for several years before retiring to care for her husband, George Morris. She is survived by her sister Lula Jo Miller, brother Wright P. Shill, and her brother Lyle D Schnitzler. She enjoyed her privacy, her dog, and her periodic family gatherings. Family and friends will dearly miss her. Arrangements were private in accordance with her wishes.

To plant a tree in memory of Lillie Morris as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries