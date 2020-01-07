Lillie Ann Morris, 72
WHETSTONE—Lillie Ann Morris died on December 23, 2019 at her home in Whetstone. Native to Lehi, Arizona, she was born Lillie Ann Shill on September 29, 1947. She attended Mesa High and later, Westwood High School where she excelled in piano and voice. She earned her nursing degree at Cochise College and worked at the Benson Hospital for several years before retiring to care for her husband, George Morris. She is survived by her sister Lula Jo Miller, brother Wright P. Shill, and her brother Lyle D Schnitzler. She enjoyed her privacy, her dog, and her periodic family gatherings. Family and friends will dearly miss her. Arrangements were private in accordance with her wishes.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.