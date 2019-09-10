SIERRA VISTA—Lily May (Garland) Hester, 99, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones at home. Lily May, daughter of the late John B. and Lily E. (Tyler) Garland, was born in Douglas, Arizona on October 21, 1919. Lily May and her husband, Wayne, were co-proprietors of Hester’s Radio Service, which evolved into Hester’s Radio, T.V. and Appliance, and were part-owners of the Douglas T.V. Cable Company until their retirement. Lily May was also deeply involved in the Arizona Women’s Bowling Association, traveling to tournaments throughout the country and establishing lifelong friendships with the ladies who participated.
Lily May was predeceased by her husband Wayne Hester, her son-in-law, Joseph Fuller; a brother, John B. Garland, Jr. and a sister, Jean Spidell. Lily May is survived by her daughter, Janice L. Fuller; a sister, Gladys O. Golding; a granddaughter, Kathryn Webster; two grandsons, David and Lawrence Fuller; eleven great grandchildren ; and many nieces and nephews.
A visiting hour will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 9a.m. to 10a.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home on 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona. A graveside service will follow at 11:00a.m. in Cochise Memory Gardens Charleston Road.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.