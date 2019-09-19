SIERRA VISTA—Linda J. (McCraney) Skjervem was born on October 14, 1953 in Waterloo, Iowa and died on June 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, James Clifford McCraney and her mother, Lois Jean (Strempke) McCraney.
Linda is survived by her siblings - Dennis McCraney (Brenda), Susan (McCraney) Allison (Alvin) and Thomas McCraney (Terri). She had one niece and three nephews, numerous grand-nieces and grand-nephews, who she adored and was very close with. Linda also had many extended Arizona family and friends who she cherished, loved dearly and who were very special to her.
Linda relocated to Arizona in the 1990s and had called it her home since that time. She was employed as an electrical engineer with the US Army on Ft. Huachuca for many years. After her retirement she provided consulting services in support of several government agencies, doing so afforded her many opportunities to travel and cruise around the world, which she loved and enjoyed immensely.
A Celebration of Linda’s Life will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., St Andrews Church, 800 Taylor Dr NW, Sierra Vista, AZ followed by a luncheon in Kino Hall at the Church.
In lieu of flowers – donations may be made in Linda’s memory to the Scleroderma Research Foundation at sclerodermainfo.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.