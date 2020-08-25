Death Notice: Linda J. Olsen, 71

Funeral Services: Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Willcox. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

