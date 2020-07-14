Linda Jean Olsen, 71
WILLCOX— It is with great sadness that we are informing you Linda Jean Olsen, born in Lubbock, TX passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. She was the most loving mother and friend. She is survived by three children, eight grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three sisters, nine nieces and nephews, plus a million friends. She passed away at the age of 71 and was loved for her very endearing Texas drawl and her amazing, positive personality.
She always ensured we felt loved and felt appreciative to be alive. MOM, what is a mom? First, she was a daughter and then a sister. Soon she became an aunt. She was married at 16 and had her first son at 18, second son at 21, and her first daughter at 26. She raised and provided them with all the tools they needed to succeed in this crazy world, including counting envelopes and bolts or shredding paper for 27 years!!! She was always stern, yet kind, and held the bar high for her children, yet caught us when we’d fail. As a woman with many titles and accolades, any person that she spoke to captured all of her attention; she always provided an ear to listen or provided selfless advice. She didn’t know a stranger and she had so much hope that the world would find peace. She was so very loved by all that knew her. She stood for what she believed in and never hid her intentions or truths to anyone. Not one day will pass that our mother, your naunie, sister, aunt and friend will be tremendously missed. But, know and be comforted that she is watching over all of us today! Thank you for the life lessons and always, always showing your profoundly deep love for each of us. MOM, we love you! Thank you for all you did for us!
Memorial Services will be held at a later date in September. You may express condolences at www.westlawn-chapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn, Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
