Linda Joyce Wooster, 67

BENSON — Linda passed peacefully at her home in Benson on Thursday, July 9, 2020. She was born April 30, 1953 in Kansas City, Kansas to the late Olin Ray and Betty Helen Jones. Linda had been co-managing Benson I-10 RV Park with her husband of 27 years, Brian Wooster. Linda loved organizing events for the tenants of the RV park. She enjoyed reading, traveling to historical sites, being surrounded by friends and family, and most importantly attending church.

She was preceded in death by her grandson Zachary. She is survived by her husband Brian, brother Jerry Jones, daughters Andrea Deeren and Stacey Fleetwood. She is also survived by three granddaughters and two grandsons.

Service to be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Grace Chapel located at 1050 South Post Road at 10:30 a.m.

