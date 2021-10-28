If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Linda Marie Mcguire, 70 of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on Thursday, October 21, 2021 of natural causes in her home. Mrs. McGuire was born Linda Marie Hartman on August 15, 1951 in Las Cruces, New Mexico to Ross E. Hartman and Josephina Camunez Hartman. She was a 1969 graduate of Las Cruces High School and after two years of college at NMSU she married her husband Michael H McGuire on December 26, 1970 and became an Army wife for 24 years. She was proud to be an Army spouse and traveled around the world with him to places like Germany and Okinawa. The highlight of her life was going to Italy for two weeks sight-seeing. She was enthralled seeing Venice, Pisa (The Leaning Tower), Naples, Pompei, Mt Vesuvius, Rome (The Vatican, The Colosseum, Trevi Fountain, and much more). Linda had a love of learning and was an avid book reader. She worked at Stars and Stripes Bookstore in Germany in the late 80’s and took a job at Cochise College Bookstore in 1991 working for Barnes & Noble for over 27 years, being the Store Manager since 2001.
Linda is survived by her husband of over 50 years, Michael, of Sierra Vista, Arizona, her son Christopher McGuire and wife Autumn of Casa Grande, Arizona, her brother Larry Hartman and wife Nikki of Dolores, Colorado, three grandchildren, Christopher Jr, Tiffany and Kevin and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Ross and Josephina, her brother Steve and her son Jason.
Jensen’s Sierra Vista Mortuary has been entrusted with the services. Obituary posted to: jensenssierravistamortuary.com. Per Linda’s request there will not be a formal service, and her ashes will be spread at the base of the Organ Mountains overlooking Las Cruces, New Mexico.