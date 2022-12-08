SIERRA VISTA—It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our sister Linda S. Cotten, 71 of Sierra Vista Arizona on November 23rd, 2022. Linda was born in Elizabethtown, Kentucky on February 3, 1951. She leaves to mourn family and friends.
Linda arrived at Ft Huachuca in October 1968 with parents Betty and James Cotten. She graduated from Buena High school in 1969, and attended Cochise College. She began working at the PX on Ft. Huachuca, and went on to retire from Civil Service in 1998. She continued working on Post for contractors until her death.
She found joy in music, reading and playing cards. As the oldest of six children, she was quick with advice for her siblings and spoke her mind. She was a free spirit, optimist and could be a lot of fun. Her final wish was to have a quiet, simple remembrance with family and friends. She was loved by her family and friends and will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her beloved son, Robert T. Cotten of Phoenix, Arizona, Sister Gloria and (Joseph) Easaw Jr. of Whetstone, Arizona, brother Timothy and (Lori) Cotten of Oro Valley, Arizona, sisters Beverly Cotten of Baltimore, Maryland, Cassandra Williams of Gilbert, Arizona, and Shelly Cotten of Baltimore, Maryland. In addition to several nephews, nieces, and grand nephews and nieces.
A gathering in remembrance will be held at Garden Place Suites, 100 N. Garden Ave. Sierra Vista, at 2:00 pm on Saturday December 17, 2022.