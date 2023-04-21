PAYSON— Linda (“Sam”) Samson, 72, passed peacefully at her new home in Payson on April 6. Her loving family was at her side — after a long and courageous battle with cancer.
She was stubborn, strong, immensely loving, and a steadfast source of inspiration for those who were blessed to be part of her life. Joy followed her wherever she went as she gave and did anything to enrich others’ lives — even total strangers.
Linda was the daughter and second child of Gene Emery Samson and Virginia (“Ginny”) Edith Bakken Samson — born in Omaha, Neb., on Aug. 9, 1950. She moved to Arizona at age 10 and lived in the state for much of her life — nearly all of it in Maricopa County.
She worked at the Maricopa County Clerk of the Superior Court and the housing authorities of the City of Glendale and Maricopa County. She retired early to care for her ailing mother.
She played competitive softball in several women’s, coed, and senior leagues — traveling all over the western states. She was known for her selfless, “give-it-your-all” spirit and determination.
She was active in Sierra Vista leagues from 2010 to 2013.
Linda graduated from Cortez High School — where she lettered in tennis, served on the junior-varsity and varsity cheer squads, and was elected homecoming queen. She earned an associated degree from Glendale Community College.
Linda is survived by her daughter, Sheri Warren; grandsons, Caleb Warren and Zane Ockerman, and brother, Larry Samson.
Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, April 28, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at: Rio Vista Community Park, 8866 W. Thunderbird Road, in Peoria.