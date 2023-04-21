Linda ("Sam") Samson, 72

PAYSON— Linda (“Sam”) Samson, 72, passed peacefully at her new home in Payson on April 6. Her loving family was at her side — after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

She was stubborn, strong, immensely loving, and a steadfast source of inspiration for those who were blessed to be part of her life. Joy followed her wherever she went as she gave and did anything to enrich others’ lives — even total strangers.