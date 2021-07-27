BISBEE — Linda Sturm was born in Galion, Ohio on April 16,1942 to George Samuel and Martha Orahood. Linda was an only child. She graduated from high school in 1960. Linda and her husband, Denver W. Hopkins relocated to Arizona in 1975. They had three children, Timothy Allen, Matthew Aaron, and Amaris (Amy) Anne Hopkins. Linda and Denver divorced in 1986. Linda met her second husband Robert Sturm while working at Palominas School. Linda and Robert married on July 14, 1989. They were happily married until his death on July 04, 2010. Linda worked as a bus driver and a Church secretary. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, George Samuel and Martha Orahood, her first husband Denver Hopkins and her second husband Robert Sturm. Linda is survived by her three children, Timothy, Matthew, and Amaris (Amy). Amy would like to extend her deepest thanks to the staff at TMC and Peppi's House hospice for their excellent care of Linda in her final days. Per her wishes, Linda was cremated.
Memorial Service August 07, 2021 at 10:30 AM at Bisbee Oasis Church of the Nazarene, 1145 Highway 92.