SIERRA VISTA — Linda Sue (Cox) Smith, 75, passed peacefully into the presence of our Lord, April 28, 2020.
Mother, Sister, Aunt, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother; Linda was born in Texas, November 12, 1944, to Melvin and Omalene Cox. Linda’s family moved to the Sierra Vista area in 1957. She was preceded in death by her parents Omalene and Melvin, three brothers James, Richard, and Tom, and a sister Patricia. She is survived by her sister Kathrine Womack, sister in law Karen Cox, three children Carolina (Eric) Shreve, Debra Denman, and Edward (Jessica) Porretta, twelve grandchildren, and six great grandchildren.
Linda applied her talents in many jobs in Sierra Vista, including working as an Office Manager/ Bookkeeper for Cochise Electric and worked as a hair stylist at Today's Look. Linda had a love for the outdoors and animals spending free time at her brother’s ranch. Linda was very creative using her talents to paint, sculpt, and bead necklaces for her great grandchildren.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Haven Health and Casa De La Paz Hospice for the time they spent attending to Linda. At this time no service or memorial has been planned.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.