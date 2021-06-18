HUACHUCA CITY — Linus Edward Hennessey, 96, of Huachuca City Arizona, passed away peacefully at Haven of Sierra Vista Monday evening June 7, 2021. Born August 4, 1924 in Leavenworth Kansas to Thomas and Mary Victoria Hennessey, Linus was the sixth of nine children. He served in the Merchant Marines for 4 years and then joined the U.S. Navy. He served from 1942 to 1976 on active duty and fought in WWII and the Korean War.
He married Theresa M. Dunne in 1953 and they traveled throughout his Navy career in all parts of the world before finally retiring in Oakdale, Connecticut where they raised their family of six children. After serving 30 plus years of military service on submarines and recruiting, retiring in 1976, he went onto Federal Law Enforcement for both the Navy and Coast Guard for an additional 20 years.
A committed Catholic, Linus was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a great-great grandfather. Linus was predeceased by his wife Theresa and son William. Survivors include his two sons Robert and James Hennessey and three daughters, Mary Hennessey Moss; Kathleen Audia (Joseph) and Christine Hennessey-Cavan (Richard). Grandchildren include Kimberly Brady (John), Michael Moss (Ariana), and Jennifer DeBlasio and Dillon McDonald (Tessa) and great grandchildren Kara Kling and Kaylin Hennessey-Kling, Solana and Phoenix, McDonald and Maddox Moss, and a great-great granddaughter Scarlett Taylor. Linus also is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Linus spent his last 20 years residing in Arizona and was a committed altar server with the Good Shepherd Mission, a 3rd degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus and an avid reader. He also enjoyed traveling back and forth from Connecticut to Arizona and visiting relatives.
The Catholic services will begin on the 23rd of June at 9:00 am at Good Shepherd Mission in Whetstone; followed by Military Honors at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, friends may make a memorial contribution in his honor to St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Parish.