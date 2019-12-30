Lionel A. Richardson, 71

Sierra Vista–SSG Lionel Richardson was born on March 31, 1948, on the island of St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, and grew up in Belize. He migrated to Los Angeles, California, in 1973 and shortly thereafter enlisted into the United States Army.
SSG Richardson served on numerous tours of duty which took him to Germany, Korea, Panama, Italy, and the Middle East. SSG Richardson served his country proudly before retiring in 1994 as a Project Action Officer/Senior Network Administrator. After retiring from the United States Army, he worked as a civilian with Aerotek Telecommunications Services in Phoenix, Arizona; MicroAge, Inc. in Tempe, Arizona, and Data Systems & Technology, Inc. in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
He was a caring husband, and loving father to his children and grandchildren. In his spare time, SSG Lionel Richardson volunteered at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church fixing their computer systems. He also participated and served in numerous positions on the Church’s Walk to Emmaus.
SSG Lionel Richardson was a kind genuinely giving individual, who was always ready to lend a hand to a friend or a perfect stranger in need. He volunteered as a mentor and worked on a community program donating and servicing computers to local Huachuca City schools.
He was preceded in death by his parents George Austin Richardson, Wilhelmina Felix, and two siblings Eudean and Lyndon Richardson. He is survived by siblings Gwendolyn Sanchez, Marion Wallace, George B. Richardson, Emmeth Richardson, Jerome Richardson, Valerie Richardson, Ray Charles Richardson, and Floyd Ford-Richardson; his sons Lionel F. Richardson, Andrew Richardson, Leon Richardson, and Brandon Gordon-Richardson; his grandchildren Quinten, Jalen, Daisha, Vaylen, Kylie, and Alexandria. He will be missed by many nieces, nephews, other family members, colleagues, and friends.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home, Sierra Vista, Arizona. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 9:30 a.m. at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church. SSG Lionel Richardson will be buried with military honors at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista, Arizona on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m.
