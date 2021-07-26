TOMBSTONE — Lionel Quiroz Martinez, 77, of Tombstone, Arizona, passed away on July 23, 2021.
Lionel was born in Gleeson, Arizona, to the late Ciriaco and Maria Martinez. He was raised in Gleeson and attended Tombstone High School. Lionel was a great mechanic; he helped several local boys how to work on cars. Lionel was always available to help anyone who needed help with their vehicles. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council 13004 of Tombstone, 3rd degree.
He enjoyed anything to do with cars, but especially his grandchildren.
Lionel married his high school sweetheart, Carrol Lynn Martinez, on June 28, 1963, in Bisbee Arizona. He was a member of the Sacred Heart Church in Tombstone.
Lionel is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Carrol Lynn Martinez of Tombstone; his daughter Christy (Mark) Molina of Tombstone; siblings Herlinda Martinez and Carmen Rosado; grandchildren, Nina, Daniel, Marisella, Gabriella, Leonidus and Bryan; great-grandchildren, Kory, Liam, Alivia, Avah and Leilani, and many family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Julia Palmer, his parents Ciriaco and Maria Martinez; his brothers, Joe, Arthur, Ciriaco, Frank, Gilbert, and Peter.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church of Tombstone on July 31st at 10:00 AM. With Father Rob Neske as celebrant. Burial to follow at Tombstone City Cemetery. Potluck reception will follow at the cemetery pavilion.