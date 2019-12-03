Lisa Danielle Martinez, 40
HUACHUCA CITY — On November 26, 2019 our dear Lisa Danielle Martinez passed away. She was just 40 years old. She was a resident of Huachuca City and was born in Northridge, California.
Lisa was a mother of 3 who always put her children’s and others’ needs before her own. She sacrificed everything for the people she loved. She loved spending time with family and was very generous with others.
Surviving her is her two daughters Alexis Evans (Fox) and Ashlynn Moore, her son Adrian Fox, her granddaughter, Sarah, her mother Diane Mason, her sister Shelley Echternach and numerous nieces and nephews. She will always be in our hearts.
Funeral/memorial services will be provided for anyone who had the pleasure of knowing Lisa. This will take place on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints located at 1000 Taylor Dr. in Sierra Vista. In honor of Lisa we ask that instead of flowers, donations may be made to the Lupus Foundation. Everyone who knew Lisa is welcome to join us at the celebration of her life.
