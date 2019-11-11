Lois Ellen Hongo Wolhart, 82

BISBEE—Lois Ellen Hongo Wolhart passed peacefully on Friday October 25th, 2019 after an extended illness.
Born in Bisbee, Arizona in 1936, she was raised on the family farm in McNeal, Arizona by her loving parents Arnie Hongo and Ethel (Rogers) Hongo. She graduated from Douglas High School, and later studied Education and Art at the University of Arizona, earning her M.Ed. She lived and taught in Arizona, primarily in Cochise County, her whole life. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, painting, fashion, fine cuisine, and volunteering in her community.
Although she was a dedicated grade school teacher, with over thirty years of service, she said that family was the most important thing in life. Her close family and very large extended family were a constant source of joy for her. She was extremely proud of her sons and, for them, was a true matriarch. All those who knew her will miss her. All of us who loved her will never know anyone kinder, gentler, or stronger.
She is survived by her immediate family, including her three sons Shaun Wolhart, Jerry Wolhart, and Dirk Wolhart, partner Bruce Lindquist, three grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.
Services will be held at Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m.
