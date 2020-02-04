Lois Helen Gregan, 87

SIERRA VISTA–Lois Helen Gregan passed away peacefully January 27, 2020 surrounded by family in her home. Born Lois Helen LaFlamboy in 1932 in Norwood, Massachusetts. Lois and her family moved to Chandler, Arizona in the late 1940’s. Although her family moved back to Massachusetts, she stayed and graduated from Chandler High School. There, she met AJ ‘Slim’ Gregan and they married in 1952. She attended Colorado College and later graduated from Arizona State College with a Bachelors in Education. She taught in Phoenix, Arizona until Slim graduated from Arizona State University and they moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1959, where she taught at Village Meadows and Carmichael Elementary Schools and later worked for Palo Alto Preschools. She founded, managed, and taught 1st-2nd grade at Nova Schools until its closure in 2000. She loved music and was a longtime member of the Cochise College Choir led by M. David Meeker. That love spilled over into a daily event at Nova, where she led students in songs with her autoharp. She served in many community productions and sang in the Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ choir for decades. She was a member of SVCUCC for the past 66 years.
Throughout her life, Lois and Slim drove across the country visiting friends, family, and she visited every state but Hawaii. Lois particularly enjoyed visiting her parents and siblings in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, spending time on the beach and exploring all the historical sites. She continued her travels in retirement, visiting Scandinavia, Russia, and numerous countries across Europe. She took cruises across the North Atlantic, along the Yangtze and Rhine Rivers, and from South America to Antarctica—she stepped foot on the frozen continent at the age of 80. She is survived by her daughter and son, Shelby Weller and Wayne Gregan (Patty), four grandchildren: Valerie, Nicholas, Kristen (A.J.), and Josh; and her great grandson, Michael Goodwin.
A service held in her honor will take place February 15, 1:30 p.m. at the Sierra Vista Community United Church of Christ. In lieu of flowers, her family requests you go on an adventure with a loved one.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.