TUCSON— Lois M. Bennett, 87, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at her home. She had been a resident of Tucson for the past five years after having resided in Sierra Vista for the previous 42 years.
Lois was born in Schenectady, New York on March 15, 1935 to Earl and Winifred von Kurowski. She was raised and educated in Schenectady, New York, going on to graduate from Cornell University with a Home Economics degree.
Lois was married to Richard L. Bennett (Dick); deceased February 1999, in Ithaca, New York. She was a stay at home mother who took great care of her husband and four children. She was very involved with her kid’s activities and volunteering where she could. She was active with the Girl Scouts, and volunteered at many community and school events.
After her husband retired from the U.S. Air Force (1979), her children graduated from high school and moved on; she owned and managed Table Trends and was later employed at Cochise College teaching, tutoring and coordinating the math lab, retiring in December 2009.
Lois enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, swimming, sewing/quilting, working on puzzles, playing games and sharing stories. She had a great love of sports; especially the Arizona Wildcats basketball team where she would never miss a game.
Lois was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister-in-law and aunt and will be greatly missed by her four children, Joyce, twins, Kenneth and Kathleen, and Robert, all of Tucson; her sister-in-law, Jane, two grandchildren, James and Heather, five great grand-children, her niece, Debora, nephew, Michael, and her English bulldog, Allie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick and grandson, Charles.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM, Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Angel Valley Funeral Home, 2545 N Tucson Blvd., Tucson AZ. There will be a burial at a later time in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Cochise College Foundation, 901 Colombo Ave., Sierra Vista, AZ 85635 or online at cochise.edu/give, St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Salvation Army.