Lois M. Bennett, 87

TUCSON— Lois M. Bennett, 87, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Saturday, December 3, 2022 at her home. She had been a resident of Tucson for the past five years after having resided in Sierra Vista for the previous 42 years.

Lois was born in Schenectady, New York on March 15, 1935 to Earl and Winifred von Kurowski. She was raised and educated in Schenectady, New York, going on to graduate from Cornell University with a Home Economics degree.

