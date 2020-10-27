Lois M. Richardson, 77
Death Notice: Lois M. Richardson, 77
Date of Death: October 17, 2020
Funeral Services: A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Sunizona. Condolences can be expressed at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
