Lois M. Richardson, 77

Death Notice: Lois M. Richardson, 77

Date of Death: October 17, 2020

Funeral Services: A Celebration of Life will be held 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the First Baptist Church of Sunizona. Condolences can be expressed at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

Tags

Load entries