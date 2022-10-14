Lona Jean Jensen, 76

BENSON — Lona Jean "LJ” Jensen (Thompson), age 76, a longtime resident of Benson, Arizona, passed away at Tucson Medical Center on September 30 after a brief illness.

Lona was born on February 28, 1946 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and raised by Thayne and Ardis Thompson in Albert Lea, Minnesota until her move with husband Stuart Jensen to Duluth, Minnesota. There they lived and raised two children until Stuart's passing in 1991.

