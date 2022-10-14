Lona Jean Jensen, 76

BENSON — Lona Jean "LJ” Jensen (Thompson), age 76, a longtime resident of Benson, Arizona, passed away at Tucson Medical Center on September 30 after a brief illness.
Lona was born on February 28, 1946 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and raised by Thayne and Ardis Thompson in Albert Lea, Minnesota until her move with husband Stuart Jensen to Duluth, Minnesota. There they lived and raised two children until Stuart's passing in 1991.
In 2001, Lona married longtime family friend Neil Humphreys. They built a beautiful home with stunning mountain views near Benson, Arizona, where they lived together until Neil passed away in 2017.
LJ was a “Renaissance woman" with many artistic interests from her sense of clothing style to interior design. As an artist, she was an accomplished potter, furniture decorator, chalk painter, jewelry designer, pianist, and interior designer. At one time, she was also a Chemical Dependency Counselor for St. Mary's and co-owner of the Grapevine Restaurant in Duluth.
LJ never met a stranger. She liked talking to staff at any business she visited to find out their stories. She was also an avid reader, lover of politics and a great admirer and collector of Native American culture and art. She was a volunteer for several years at The Amerind Foundation in Dragoon, Arizona and a member of Thunder Mountain Republican Women. She was loved by many, and she loved the desert life and her cat Lucy.
Lona was preceded in death by her parents, Thayne and Ardis Thompson, and husbands Stuart and Neil. She is survived by her natural children, daughter Karla Rothrock (Rodney) and son Matthew Jensen, and her "adopted" children: daughters Andrea McKinnon (Dave Sorensen) and Roberta Tigerfuentes (Chuck Crom)and son Jay Humpreys (Stacey). She is also survived by her siblings, sister Julie Huffman (Les) and brothers Robert Thompson (Deb) and James Thompson (Nancy), in addition to several nieces and nephews, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Two Celebrations of Life will be held: one on October 23rd at 2 pm at 1120 West Arroyo Vista Drive, Benson and one in 2023 in Albert Lea, Minnesota.
Donations can be made to The Amerind Foundation of Dragoon, Arizona or an animal shelter of choice.