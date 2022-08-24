Lonnie “Chuck” Haith Jr, 67

SIERRA VISTA — Chuck passed away on August 21, 2022 at the Veteran’s Affairs Hospital in Tucson Arizona. Chuck’s wife Sarah was at his side in his passing.
Chuck was born on 11 May 1955 to his father Lonnie Haith Senior and his mother the late Mildred Irene Haith.
Chuck graduated from Needham Broughton High School in Raleigh, Wake County, North Carolina in 1973. Chuck loved to play drums and wrestling while he was in school. Immediately after school, Chuck enlisted in the US Marine Corps in June of 1973.
Chuck served in the Marines for two years until June 1975. Then, at that time, Chuck enlisted in the US Army. He continued his military career in the Army for 18 years from 1976 to 1994 and retired with honorable service to his country, completing his military service.
After Chuck retired from the military, he continued working for US government contractors and enjoyed his work with communications systems at different locations.
Chuck was fond of the Sierra Vista area and settled there after he retired from the US Army at Fort Huachuca in Sierra Vista.
Chuck became a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), the American Legion and Am Vets.
Chuck liked to travel and vacation. His favorite place to travel was to Hawaii. He would travel there often and would talk about his adventures.
Later, after his military service, Chuck met Sarah and they began a relationship and then were married soon thereafter. Sarah was Chuck’s only wife during his life and he loved her dearly until the end.
Chuck is survived by His wife Sarah, His father Lonnie Haith senior, two stepchildren John Maina and Rosemary Kagwanja, his son-in-law US Army Major Jim Kagwanja, grand children Jason and Brianna, sisters Dianne Brown Gordon and Wanda Haith, his two nephews and numerous relatives and an overabundance of friends.
His humor and wit made him a star with everyone. He was one-of-a-kind. He will be sorely missed by all that he shared life with. We will love him forever.
Visitation will be at the Hatfield Funeral Home located at 830 S. Highway 92 Sierra Vista, Arizona on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 from 4 to 7pm.
Family and friends are asked to meet on Thursday, September 1, 2022 at 10:00 AM at St Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Street, Sierra Vista for the Recitation of the Rosary. The Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 AM.
Rites of committal with Military Honors will be held at 12:00 PM in the Chapel of the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail in Sierra Vista.