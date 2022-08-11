Lonnie Wayne Walls Sr., 78

SIERRA VISTA — Lonnie Wayne Walls Sr. (Senior) age 78 of Sierra Vista, Arizona, passed away on August 5th, 2022 surrounded by his loved ones. He was the fourth child out of six, born to the late Robert and Esther Walls in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. In 1962 he graduated from Kittrell High School in Readyville, Tennessee and at the age of 22 he enlisted in the US Army. Lonnie proudly served his country for 27 years and continued to support the US Army as a contractor for 18 more years. Throughout his life he showed extraordinary dedication and devotion to his family. Lonnie was known for his love for conversing with people and his good sense of humor which brought joy and laughter to those around him. He was a role model, mentor and friend to many. All things considered, he was the hub of our family and he will be missed tremendously. Lonnie is survived by his devoted wife of 49 years, Kiem, children Lisa (Boyet) Cassanova, Annie (John) Pickett, and Lonnie Jr. (Edith) Walls, grandchildren Jordan, Logan and Aidan, brother Dean Walls, and sisters Jewell McKnight and Brenda Farless. The family wishes to thank all those who cared for Lonnie and provided support for us during this time. We are forever grateful for the love that has been given.
Lonnie will be honored in a Celebration of Life on August 15, 2022 at New Hope Fellowship, 5420 Desert Shadows Dr, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635 at 9:30am. As family requests, please dress casually and come as you are. In lieu of flowers a charitable donation to: Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery Foundation is preferred, www.savmcf.org.