Lora Janelle ‘Jan’ Guy, 88

HEREFORD — Lora Janelle “Jan” Guy, August 1933 - January 29, 2022
Jan was born August 15, 1933 to Clark Wilson and Allie Moore Wilson, in Banner, Mississippi.
She graduated with honors from Bruce High School, Bruce, Mississippi and set out to see the world. She fulfilled that goal with a 34 year career with the Federal Government. In addition to her official travel, she was a licensed pilot and flew her own plane over much of the United States and Mexico. She was a gifted raconteur with a joyously rollicking sense of humor and loved to tell hilarious stories about her flying experiences from a time when there were few women pilots. She also held an Air Traffic Controller certificate. She received an AA degree from Cochise College, a Bachelor of Science degree from The University of the State of New York, and a Master of Arts in Public Administration from Golden Gate University in San Francisco, California. She was also a graduate of the Armed Forces Staff College in Norfolk, Virginia. At the end of her Federal Service career, she retired as a GS-14 from the U.S. Army Information Systems Command in 1994.
She began her lifelong love affair with animals as a toddler on the farm where she grew up. Her life was enriched by the long line of animals who graced her with their presence. She was never species particular, sharing her life and love with dogs, cats, chickens, swans, geese, ducks, guineas and assorted wild residents of her sanctuary in the Huachuca Mountains. She often remarked that she knew she was in trouble the day she realized she had 14 dogs alone who were her responsibility along with the other species in her menagerie. Not one of the residents ever lacked for a full measure of love, care, and joyous tenderness in their lives with her.
In her retirement, she became a dedicated and committed public service volunteer. She served 18 years on the Cochise College Governing Board, serving as chair for 15 of those years. She served as a member and chair multiple times of both the Arizona Association of District Governing Boards and the Arizona Community College Association. She has served as a director on the Cochise College Foundation continuously since 1992 until resigning in fall 2021. She served as president of the organization multiple times. Cochise College recognized her many years of service conferring Governing Board Trustee Emeritus and Cochise College Foundation Director Emeritus.
The volunteer work that she most enjoyed was working with her certified Therapy Dog, Crockett, at the Sierra Vista Regional Hospital where they launched the program for the hospital and continued the program at Canyon Vista Medical Center. They also volunteered at Prestige Assisted Living Facility and Life Care Center of Sierra Vista. She would be the first to tell you that what defined her as a person was her love and passion for animals. A long line of treasured companions enriched her life over the years and are waiting for her at the Rainbow Bridge.
Her world travels notwithstanding she remained a quintessential southerner with deep roots in her southern heritage. She commanded a vast storehouse of southernisms that enlivened her conversations and brought laughter to her friends. She was also a marvelous southern cook and invitations to her home for a meal were treasured by her friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years, Bill A. Welch, and her husband of 25 years, Colonel (Ret) David R. Guy.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Welch Parker, and grandsons, Brandon Parker (Julia) and Andrew Parker (Dee) and great-grandchildren Lee and Hailey Parker. She is also survived by her beloved companions who brightened her days on earth – Crockett, Ruby Rose, Buddy, Max, BlackJack, Poppy, Rhett the guinea and his flock of two.
The family wishes to thank Nicole, her Valor nurse for her compassionate care along with her caregivers Michelle, Jeram, Rose, Ruth, and Kris. A special thank you to Karen Nicodemus for many years of friendship and care.
Services will be held on Monday, February 7 at 11 a.m., Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Processional will leave from the front gate at 10:30 a.m. The family requests attendees wear masks. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jan’s memory suggested to an animal rescue/shelter of your choice or to the Cochise College Foundation, c/o Clark and Allie Wilson Scholarship, cochise.edu/give or 4190 W. Highway 80, Douglas, AZ 85607.