Lorelei Elizabeth Fraize, 94

HEREFORD—On December 23, 2019 at her home in Hereford, Lorelei Elizabeth Fraize took the hands of the Lord and went peacefully to her home in Heaven, joining many loved ones who went before her.
Lorelei was born in Bisbee on Sept 27, 1925 to Lawrence J and Julia (Hardt) Morin. She was raised in Bisbee Junction and the Sulphur Springs Valley, along with her brothers Cody, Curtis, Lawrence, and Norman, and her younger sister Mary (Rogers). Their lives were simple, but abundant, punctuated by hard work and home-made adventure. They have all preceded her in death.
Lorelei attended school in Bisbee, and at the start of WWII went to work at the draft board in San Antonio, Texas, followed by employment back in Arizona at the V.A. hospital in Tucson. Here, her brother Curtis introduced her to Gordon Miles Fraize, his buddy from photography school attended upon the completion of their military service. He became her husband of 58 years, loving her until his death in 2009.
Gordon and Lorry married in 1951, and along with her young son they started their journey as a family, adding 3 daughters along the way. They raised their 4 children, Allen, Denise (Mahoney), Debra (Sears), and Tracy in Bisbee. Over the years Lorelei stayed involved in family, church, and community activities. She was a popular Girl Scout leader, an active and long-standing member of her church, and shared a spirit of sisterhood with the women of the Palominas Community Club for many years.
She worked at several title companies and the Cochise County Recorder’s Office over the course of her employment, and retired as assistant to the Head of Nursing at the Copper Queen Hospital.
Along with their friends the Bennetts, Lorry and Gordon loved traveling the US. and into Canada, and their good times spent fishing and camping in Mexico were epic. Children gravitated to Lorelei, and with the next several generations, each addition held a unique and special place in her heart. She loved to cook, and many happy times were spent around her dinner table with family and friends
Lorelei will be remembered for her quiet and accepting nature, her twinkling eyes, and her spirit of generosity. Her life was good. She will be missed, but we rejoice in the knowledge that she has found her voice, singing with a choir of angels at God’s right hand.
Besides her husband, Gordon, she was preceded in death by her son, Allen Fraize, son-in-law, Art Sears, and grandson Nathaniel Fernandez. She is survived by her daughters, son-in-law Vonn Mahoney, 6 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
Her life will be celebrated on Saturday, January 18 , 11:00, at the First Southern Baptist Church of Warren, 500 Arizona Street, Bisbee. Lunch will be served in the fellowship hall directly after the service.
