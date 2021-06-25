BENSON — Loretta (Lorie) Rose Bowman, 85, of Benson, Arizona was called home on June 23, 2021 with her family at her side.
Lorie was born on April 27, 1936 in Plattsburg, New York to Phillip G. Murphy and Anne I. DuBrey.
A viewing service will be held at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church on Tuesday, June 29th at 9:00 a.m. There will be a Rosary said in her name at 9:30 with the Eulogy at 10:00. The funeral mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. Her final resting burial service with full Military Honors will follow at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista on Wednesday June 30th.
She is survived by her best friend and husband, Clarence E. Bowman Sr. of 63 years; her sons: Daniel, Clarence (Eddie) Jr. (Connie), Chris, Andy (Susan) and daughter Anne Emmerich; her 6 grandchildren: Samantha Emmerich, Tony Bowman, Hannah Bowman, Bradley Bowman, Brandon Emmerich and Raven Bowman.
She was preceded in death by her son, John P. Bowman (Johnny).
Lorie served 3 years in the U.S. Air Force where she met the love of her life and soulmate. She always supported Clarence while he continued to serve 22 years in the Army, traveling the U.S. and overseas with five children, while she sustained her career in the U.S. Government Civil Service in Finance and Accounting for more than 30 years.
She loved the outdoors, camping and fishing while her children were young. She was an avid crocheter and enjoyed doing crafts with her daughter. She loved watching her children and grandchildren participate in sports and competitions and was ALWAYS their number 1 fan. Even at 85 she still would cheer her loudest. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who will be tremendously missed.
~Until we see you again MOM~ Love you more than you know