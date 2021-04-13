Death Notice: Loretta Walker Stock, 92
Date of Death: April 5, 2021
Funeral Services: Funeral Services will be 3:30 pm, (New Mexico Time) at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Animas Chapel, in Cotton City, New Mexico. Viewing will begin at 3:00 pm. Burial will follow in the Busy Bee Cemetery at Cotton City. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
