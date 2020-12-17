SIERRA VISTA — Lorraine M. Gonzales passed away on Saturday, December 12, 2020, at home with her loving husband, Leo.
Lorraine was born in Massachusetts to the late Phillip J. and Bertha I. Landry. She was the oldest of three daughters, preceded in death by one, Jaqueline DeCosta.
After high school, Lorraine joined the U. S. Navy, where she met and then married the love of her life, Leo Gonzales and raised their four children. Wherever they were planted, Massachusetts, Michigan, Illinois, Texas or Arizona, she was active in her community Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, PTAs, Veteran Hospitals and more. She was thankful for the life experiences that being a Navy wife provided, the places lived, most importantly the people, friends from all over the world. Lorraine loved sandy beaches, seafood, trying new food, shopping and days at Long Pond. She loved to knit, gifting hundreds of beautiful, customized items to family, friends, as well as blankets and hats to hospitals for preemies and veterans.
She was a contributor to and volunteer Dispatcher for the San Jose Fire Department. Lorraine worked for Dugie Construction and there made friends for life. Her biggest joys in life were making memories with family and friends all across the country. She enjoyed sitting on the porch, visiting or traveling with family and friends, sharing with them her favorite spots and taking them places they had never been. Lorraine was a loving and caring person, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and more, always thinking of others first. "To know her was to love her."
Lorraine leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Leonardo Gonzales; her sister, Susan Landry; daughter, Eva Johnson; sons, Leonardo (wife, Kathleen) Gonzales Jr., John (late wife, Reynee) Gonzales, Joseph (wife, Caroline) Gonzales; twelve grandchildren, great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, brother/sisters-in-law and friends.
Join us at Hatfield Funeral Home Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. for the visitation and viewing, from 12:30 p.m.- 2:00 p.m. for a service with Military Honors, and at 3:00 p.m. at the VFW Bisbee, Arizona for the reception. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association and Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
