Lorraine Muriel (Landry) Gonzales, 80

Death Notice: Lorraine Muriel (Landry) Gonzales, 80

Date of Death: December 12, 2020

Funeral Services: A time of visitation with military honors will be held on Saturday, December 19, 2020 from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. at the Hatfield Funeral Home.

Tags

Load entries