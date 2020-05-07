LouAnn Faye (Grage) Curtis, 71

HEREFORD — LouAnn Faye (Grage) was born on September 1, 1948 to Del and Adeline Grage of Bemidji, Minnesota. She attended Trinity Lutheran Church and graduated from Bemidji High School in 1966.
She married the love of her life, Kenneth Curtis in 1967. They had just celebrated their 53rd Wedding Anniversary on April 1. After their marriage, they lived in Germany while Ken was in the Air Force. Both of their daughters were born in Germany. They returned to St. Paul where their son was born. They moved to Tempe, Arizona in 1977, where they worked and raised their children. She had various jobs, and wherever she was, she was loved by her fellow workers and respected for her gentleness and fairness. LouAnn worked in a Day Care Center where, of course, all the 1 and 2 years olds adored their teacher! She would prepare projects at home and then help each little one work on it at school with all the patience in the world.
She loved being with family and friends, attended Bible studies, gardening, sewing, helping her grandchildren with their projects and making wooden crafts in her “she-shed”. Ken had patiently taught her how to use the various saws and tools. She had completed all of her crafts and had them ready to take to their next Craft Fair.
LouAnn was working in the yard when she staggered to the patio and told Ken, “I’m having trouble breathing”…she drew her last breath on April 16 with her husband by her side. She was 71.
She leaves behind her husband, Ken of Hereford, Arizona ; daughter Colleen (Victor) Jackson of Tempe; son, Kenny (Angie) Curtis of Gilbert, Arizona and grandchildren, Codey and Sydney Curtis; Mother Adeline Grage of Bemidji; sisters: Beverly (Paul) Parobek, Celeste (Ray) Shefland, Suzette Grage all of Bemidji, Sherry (George) Milakovich of Avondale, Arizona, Teresa Grage Metcalfe (Stewart) of Sedro Woolley, WA; sister-in-law Merilee Grage of Bemidji, Patty (Mike) Skinner of Big Lake, Minnesota, numerous nieces and nephews and cousins an aunt and an uncle. Best friend from school, Bonnie (Rick) Lamb of Maple Grove, Minnesota.
She was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Monica Celeste Curtis, father, Delwin Grage and brother, Delwin Grage, Jr.
LouAnn leaves a living legacy as she was a Donor and gave of herself even in death to 30 recipients. A memorial service to be determined at a later date. We shall miss this loving, gentle, patient, talented woman who loved her Lord. The Family of LouAnn.
Condolences may be left at ceasefuneralhome.com.
