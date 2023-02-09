AUBREY, TEXAS— Louis Cairl Thompson, 72 years old, passed away on February 4, 2023 with his family by his side after a brief illness with cancer.
Louis was born December 13,1950 in Fort Hood, Texas to John J. Thompson and Louise Brunson Thompson. The family moved to Fort Huachuca, Arizona in 1954. He graduated from Buena High School in 1969 and attended Cochise College and University of Arizona in Tucson. He was a Sierra Vista police officer from 1973 to 1975.
Louis married Juanita Wilson from Waco, Texas in 1974. They were married for 49 years. They have two children, Jason Thompson of Lewisville, Texas and Lindsey Strawn of Little Elm, Texas. Louis retired from Dallas Area Rapid Transit in 2020 after 15 years of service.
Louis is preceded in death by his dad, John J. Thompson and his mother Louise Thompson.
Louis is survived by his wife, Juanita Thompson; children, Jason Thompson, and Lindsey Strawn; son-in-law, Jordan Strawn; grandchildren, Madison Greenwood and Benjamin Strawn; brother, John W. Thompson (Kathleen Thompson) of Chino Valley, Arizona; and nieces and nephews, who he loved very much. He loved watching football and being with his children and precious grandchildren.
Memorial Service to be held at Waco Memorial Park, Waco, Texas on April 14th, 2023. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Amyloidosis Foundation at Amyloidosis.org