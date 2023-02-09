Louis Cairl Thompson, 72

AUBREY, TEXAS— Louis Cairl Thompson, 72 years old, passed away on February 4, 2023 with his family by his side after a brief illness with cancer.

Louis was born December 13,1950 in Fort Hood, Texas to John J. Thompson and Louise Brunson Thompson. The family moved to Fort Huachuca, Arizona in 1954. He graduated from Buena High School in 1969 and attended Cochise College and University of Arizona in Tucson. He was a Sierra Vista police officer from 1973 to 1975.

