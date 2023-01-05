Louis Gazard, Jr., 72

SIERRA VISTA— Louis Gazard, Jr. passed away on December 30th, 2022 at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He was born on February 10th, 1950 in New York, New York to Louis and Daisy Gazard.
He is survived by his wife Maria Pizarro-Gazard, his children, Justin, Charles, Brandon, Anna, Shanti, Maya, Aredi, Xristos, and Sherrill and his siblings Marie, Phillip, David, Elizabeth, Anthony, Gerard, Louise, and Harry.
He was predeceased by his first wife Miriam, his father Louis, his mother Daisy and his brothers Michael and Richard.
Louis proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1989 and served two tours of duty in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969. After retiring from active duty, Louis stayed close to Ft. Huachuca and continued on with a successful civil service career for many more years.
Louis loved music and was an avid mixtape creator, always looking for the right blend of songs to convey his emotions and share his love of salsa and doo-wop with everyone. He was happiest when his home was full of people, the music was blasting, and something tasty was cooking on the stove. He loved his entire family fiercely and he will be deeply missed by all of us.
Services will be held on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023 at Hatfield Funeral Home, 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista, AZ. Visitation will be at 9:00 a.m. and a service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Louis will be laid to rest at Southern Arizona Memorial Veterans Cemetery at 12:00 p.m.