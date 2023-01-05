Louis Gazard, Jr., 72

SIERRA VISTA— Louis Gazard, Jr. passed away on December 30th, 2022 at his home in Sierra Vista, Arizona. He was born on February 10th, 1950 in New York, New York to Louis and Daisy Gazard.

He is survived by his wife Maria Pizarro-Gazard, his children, Justin, Charles, Brandon, Anna, Shanti, Maya, Aredi, Xristos, and Sherrill and his siblings Marie, Phillip, David, Elizabeth, Anthony, Gerard, Louise, and Harry.

