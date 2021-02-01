Louis (Lou) Roy Settle, 74

SIERRA VISTA — Louis (Lou), passed away at home on January 26, 2021. Lou was a Sierra Vista resident for 48 years. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on November 7, 1946 to Thomas and Dorothy Settle.
Lou Served in the United States Army for 10 and a half years, where he proudly served his country with the 5th Special Forces for 57 months in Vietnam. After his service Lou worked for TLC Moving for 20 years.
He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Settle, of 33 years, daughter, Frances Jacob, son, Shon Hodges, grandchildren: Curtis Jacob Jr. and Shona Hodges, cousins Dorothy Malley Burress and Walter Settle, and numerous extended family members and friends.
Lou was a lifetime member of the VFW and a member of the American Legion. A Celebration of Life will be held at future date at the American Foreign Legion, Post 52, located at 12 E. Theater Dr., Sierra Vista, A. 85635.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.