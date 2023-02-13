Louis Stanley Holden, Sr., 86

PEARCE/SUNIZONA— Louis Stanley Holden, Sr., was born October 8, 1936, the second child of Jefferson Lewis and Elsie Mae Holden, at their ranch in Caballo, New Mexico.
In 1945 his family moved to Ajo, Arizona, to work in the mining industry. There he graduated from high school and in 1954 he met the love of his life, Margie Ann Tidwell. They were married November 12, 1955, and remained together until her death December 30, 2018. Together they had four sons, nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Stan served in the Navy, then worked in the mining and power industries as an electrician, maintenance planner and later electrical supervisor. In 1982, Stan moved his family to Sunizona where he worked for AEPCO until his retirement in 1994.
Stan was a man of strong Christian faith. He often served as music leader, Sunday School teacher and served many years as a deacon and was the deacon chairman at First Baptist Church of Sunizona at the time of his death.
Stan was preceded in death by his wife, Margie; his parents; sister Colleen Lopez; sons David in 1966 and Stan Jr. in 2020; and great-grandson, Fenix, in 2017.
Stan is survived by sons Larry (Carol) of Pearce, Arizona; Wade of Tombstone, Arizona; and daughter-in-law, Elva, of Tyler, Texas. He is survived by brother, Lee Holden, and sister, Jessie Lou Mercer. He is also survived by grandchildren: Ashlee, Allen, Alyssa, Amy, Austyn, Paden, Nicholas, Savanna and Emily. Also surviving are 14 great-grandchildren.
A Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Friday, February 17, 2023 at Westlawn Chapel in Willcox.
Services will be held February 18 at 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church Sunizona with interment following at Pearce Cemetery.
Those desiring to make a donation in lieu of flowers may contribute to the
Charles W. Leighton Hospice, Willcox, Arizona.
Stan's family would like to thank our friends and church family for the prayers, visits, food, love and support during our time of grief.