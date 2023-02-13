Louis Stanley Holden, Sr., 86

PEARCE/SUNIZONA— Louis Stanley Holden, Sr., was born October 8, 1936, the second child of Jefferson Lewis and Elsie Mae Holden, at their ranch in Caballo, New Mexico.

In 1945 his family moved to Ajo, Arizona, to work in the mining industry. There he graduated from high school and in 1954 he met the love of his life, Margie Ann Tidwell. They were married November 12, 1955, and remained together until her death December 30, 2018. Together they had four sons, nine grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

