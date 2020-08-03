Louis Veney, 80

SIERRA VISTA — Louis Veney was born May 10, 1940 in Grottoes, Virginia to Benjamin and Susie Veney. He departed this life June 18, 2020 at home with his loved ones and returned to his eternal home with his Lord. He accepted Christ at an early age and worshiped with his family at Pleasant View Methodist Church in Waynesboro, Virginia. Mr. Veney joined the Marines and served with them before becoming a soldier in the US Army. He served a total of 24 years in the military, which includes his service in the Vietnam War where he earned the Purple Heart and a Bronze Star. Upon retirement from the military, Mr. Veney entered Civil Service where he continued to serve the United States for an additional 30 years. Louis Veney, his wife, and children moved to Sierra Vista, Arizona, his last duty station, in June 1974. Upon their arrival the family immediately united with Greater Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. He was a humble man with a mischievous sense of humor and a compassionate heart. He enjoyed traveling the world, supporting his children and grandchildren in their extracurricular activities, particularly his granddaughter’s Girl Scout endeavors, and taking care of others in the community. Mr. Veney believed in paying it forward with a loving and giving spirit. Louis Veney took great pride in his role as devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather; as a loyal friend; and a man of God.
Mr. Veney is preceded in death by his parents, brother Frank Veney, and wife Ada Veney. Survivors include son, Jean’elle “Jay” Veney; daughter, Angela Veney (Nathaniel); grandson, M. Donovan Reeves (Alicia); granddaughter, Susan "Suzi-Q" Veney; and great-granddaughter, Cambrie Reeves. He is also survived by his sister, Charlotte Miller; brother, Robert (M. Jenie) Veney; in-laws, Wayman (Ann) Brent, Arthur (Joan) Cooke, Calvin (Barbra) Russell, Virginia Singleton; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.