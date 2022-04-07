Louise C. Henry, 83

SIERRA VISTA — Louise C. Henry was born October 28, 1938 in Wyoming County, West Virginia. She went into the arms of her Lord and has been reunited with her husband on April 3, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents Kelly Cozart and Pearl Cozart, and the love of her life, her husband Jim Henry.
She is survived by her three children; Aaron and his wife Brianna, Craig and his wife Connie, and her daughter Rachael, as well as five grandchildren and four great grandchildren; Aidan, Cael, Craig Jr., Danielle, and Nichole; Johnna, Matthew, Miles, and Rebecca.
After attending Beckley Community College and Concord College she used her degree to work in education before marrying and becoming a homemaker for the last 49 years.
She was actively involved in multiple ministries including the Gideons Auxiliary - Huachuca Camp, Women on Mission as well as teaching a Sunday School class for many years at First Baptist Church.
She demonstrated her faith and devotion to her Savior by working daily to show love and compassion to everyone she interacted with.
In lieu of flowers her family is requesting donations be made to charities that help others to honor the legacy she left.
Visiting hours for Louise will be on Monday, April 11, 2022 from 4pm - 7pm at the Hatfield Funeral Home 830 South Highway 92, Sierra Vista. All who knew her are welcome to attend funeral services on Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at First Baptist Church 1447 South Seventh Street, Sierra Vista at 1pm. Her burial will be private at the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Sierra Vista. In Lieu of flowers her family is requesting donations be made to charities that help others to honor the legacy she left.